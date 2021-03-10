Fire-Rescue challenging women to intense 9-stage obstacle course, first step to becoming firefighter

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Are you up for a challenge?!

Mobile Fire Rescue is calling on all women across the city to take their skills to another level, hoping to recruit more women to join the department by hosting “ladies night.”

Participants tackling a grueling 9 stage obstacle course mocking real life scenarios our city’s firefighters are thrown into every day.

Mastering the intense workout in 10 minutes and 20 seconds is the first step to becoming a firefighter.

“To represent the makeup of our city and so therefore we put that opportunity out to the entire city that this career field is for you,” said Tony McCarron, Public Safety Recruiting Director for Mobile Fire-Rescue.

“On my third try I passed, having like 55 seconds left in it,” said Jewel Hunter, who mastered the intense course two years ago, opening the doors for her to fulfill her career goal.

“We’re looking for more women to come out cause a lot of women don’t know what the job consist of,” she said.

Damonique Evans was one of the eight women who gave it their first shot.

“It was terrible. I feel it in my thighs a lot.”

She toughed it out and made it through the entire course.

“I knew it would be hard, but it was fun, it was challenging to say the least,” said Evans.

She says she’s excited to see where she’ll go from here..

“I think that some women get intimidated because it’s primarily a male field, or it’s supposed to be, but it’s great. I think this is a great thing that they’re doing.”

In the last four years 13 women have been hired to join Mobile Fire-Rescue.

MFRD plans to host two training courses each month.

The next one is Friday March 12th at 4:00 p.m at the Mobile Fire Rescue training center on Owens Street.

