Goats seized from property following investigation into improper care complaints

REDDING, Connecticut (WFSB) — On Wednesday, the state’s Dept. of Agriculture removed goats from a property in Redding following an investigation spanning back to October of last year.

The Dept. of Agriculture, along with the town of Redding and Redding police, executed the search and seizure warrant at 147 Cross Highway.

The goats are being transported to the Dept. of Agriculture’s rescue and rehabilitation facility located within the Dept. of Correction’s facility in Niantic where they will be evaluated and treated by a veterinarian.

In October of last year, the Dept. of Agriculture received a complaint about injured goats and general care issues at the Cross Highway property.

“Previous complaints about the same property date back to 2017 regarding roaming goats and the number of goats on the property,” a press release said.

State and local officials said they made numerous visits to the property and met with the property owner to further assess the situation.

“Based on citizen complaints and surveillance that revealed animal welfare concerns, including mobility issues due to untrimmed hooves, excessive manure, lack of sufficient water, and structures in poor condition that did not provide adequate protection from the weather, the Department of Agriculture applied for, and was granted a search and seizure warrant for the goats in question,” the release said.

Officials went on to say that removal of the animals was a last resort after attempts to work with the owner on improving the standard of care.

The investigation is ongoing.

