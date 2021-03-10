Kyle Rittenhouse trial delayed until fall

National-World

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — There’s a delay in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The teen is accused of killing two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha in August 2020.

Rittenhouse’s trial was scheduled to start March 29 but in court Wednesday, March 10, the prosecutor and the defense agreed that’s too soon.

Both sides asked the judge for a new trial date.

The delay is not a surprise, when the trial was scheduled earlier this year, the attorneys told the judge they likely would not be ready.

“There are a number of outstanding issues with discovery, DNA testing and some other issues that need to be taken care of. There are also some logistics with regards to the jury that need to be hammered out,” said Thomas Binger, Assistant DA for Kenosha County.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three protestors, 2 died and one was injured.

The defense plans to argue it was self-defense.

Nov. 1, is the new trial date.

Rittenhouse is back in court on May 17 for a status hearing.

