Skater uses Apple Watch to call 911 after crashing through ice

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SOMERSWORTH, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A skater used his Apple Watch to call 911 after crashing through the ice and into a New Hampshire river. It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

William Rogers plunged into the Salmon Falls River around 40 feet from shore. “It just went out and I said, ‘Oh man, this is it I’m going under,’” the 62-year-old told WBZ.

At first he tried to pull himself up onto the ice but it kept breaking. He was losing his breath and strength.

“People die this way,” Rogers said fighting back tears. “And thinking about my family.”

As he was stuck in the water he knew he had to call for help but couldn’t reach his cell phone. That’s when he thought of plan B.

“My watch! My watch can make a call,” he said. With his Apple Watch, he was able to guide the fire department to his location.

Rogers was chest deep in the freezing water but continued to communicate with 911 telling them to hurry.

“We had two people in cold water rescue suits, and we had the other two members on the shore,” said Somersworth Fire Chief George Kramlinger.

Firefighters tossed Rogers a throw bag and safely brought him back to shore. He was brought by ambulance for treatment.

“I say the phone saved my life, but those guys saved my life,” Rogers said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.