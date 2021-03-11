Humane society prepares for influx of kittens

National-World

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS ) — Spring is around the corner, and so is kitten season: a time when many animal shelters see a surge in homeless and orphaned baby cats.

Blue Ridge Humane Society (BRHS) in Hendersonville, North Carolina, is preparing for the influx of felines with a “Kitten Shower,” a “Name a Kitten” fundraiser, and an education seminar for potential fosters.

The Kitten Shower, scheduled for March 21-27, aims to collect items needed to care for vulnerable infants. The shelter said it expects to see hundreds of kittens in the coming months.

“It takes a lot to save an orphaned kitten – we equip our fosters with the supplies they need to bottle feed their foster kittens (who, depending on their age, may need to be fed every two hours!) and provide their foster kittens with constant access to warmth and comfort,” Morgan Harrell, Blue Ridge Humane’s foster program manager, said in a news release.

Supplies can be dropped off at the following locations during the week of March 21:

Barker’s Anonymous: 401 Kanuga Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28739

PetCo Hendersonville: 118 Highlands Square Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792

PetSmart Hendersonville: 213 Greenville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Pet Source: 1927 Spartanburg Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Wag! A Unique Pet Boutique: 231-A N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792

BRHS Thrift Store: 1214 Greenville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28792

BRHS Admin Office: 100 Chadwick Square Court, Suite B, Hendersonville, NC 28739

BRHS Adoption Center: 88 Centipede Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792

As part of the event, kitten-lovers can also Name a Kitten with a $10 donation. The shelter says names are used over the year, and donors will receive a photo of the kitten they named.

Those interested in becoming a foster can attend a virtual “Foster Happy Hour.” Registration information for the event can be found on the BRHS website.

Blue Ridge Humane says it offers kitten care support for volunteers, as well as comprehensive training and support for fosters in the BRHS foster program.

To learn more about fostering, visit blueridgehumane.org/get-involved/foster or contact Harrell at foster@blueridgehumane.org.

