Police investigating 4-month-old baby’s death as a homicide

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV/KSMO) — Kansas City police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy as a homicide after finding that the baby suffered internal injuries.

Officers responded Tuesday at 6:15 a.m. to Harrison Street just off of East 54th Street in response to a baby who wasn’t breathing. Officers and medical crews did not notice any obvious signs of injuries or trauma to the child, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The baby was immediately transported to the hospital, where he later died on Wednesday night. The medical examiner ruled the child’s death a homicide after finding evidence of internal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.