Breonna Taylor’s mother files internal affairs complaints against six Louisville Metro police officers

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer,has filed internal affairs complaints against six officers with the Professional Standards Unit of the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) this week, according to the complaints provided to CNN by Palmer’s attorney Sam Aguiar.

Palmer alleges the behavior of four officers was “unacceptable, intolerable and contributing factors to Breonna’s death and the deficient investigation thereafter,” according to the complaints. Palmer also alleges the actions of the two other officers were “unbecoming of a ranking officer on scene.”

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her apartment during a flawed forced-entry raid on March 13, 2020.

Aguiar told CNN in a statement, “These internal affairs complaints were filed to get answers, explanations and accountability.”

“We believe a thorough investigation of these allegations will expose the rotten underbelly of a rogue police division and the lengths that investigators went to protect the officers,” Aguiar said. “And when it does, LMPD needs to show that it will clean house, get Tamika Palmer the answers she’s been owed for a year and honor the oaths sworn to protect our citizens. These officers can’t be allowed to lie and say it’s alright because they’re police.”

He added: “They can’t be allowed to cover up their actions and not explain it, just because they’re police.”

The LMPD released a statement saying, “The department places the highest priority on conducting thorough and impartial investigations, and the complaints received from Ms. Palmer’s attorney are no exception. We are committed to being as transparent as possible within the confines of those limitations outlined by law of the Commonwealth.”

Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine did not mention Palmer’s filings in a statement Thursday, but said the investigation into Taylor’s death isn’t over.

“It continues in the hands of both independent investigators and prosecutors, those of the FBI and the United States Department of Justice,” Wine said. “Violations of federal civil rights under color of law, resulting in the death of an individual, carry the same, if not greater, penalties than those provided under Kentucky law.”

“The Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney does not plan to present this matter to another grand jury as long as there is a pending federal investigation,” Wine added. “To do so would create a risk of inconsistent results and recommendations and potentially hinder rather than advance justice in this case.”

CNN has attempted to find attorneys and contact information for the six officers but has not yet been successful. CNN has reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police but has not yet heard back.