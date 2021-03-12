Minneapolis City Council approves $27 million settlement to George Floyd’s estate

National-World

The Minneapolis City Council has unanimously voted to approve a $27 million settlement to George Floyd’s estate.

“George Floyd’s horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change,” Ben Crump, an attorney for Floyd’s family said in a statement. “That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”

This is a developing story.