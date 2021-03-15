National-World

A local university host a fun giveaway to kickoff St. Patrick’s day festivities (Tiger’s Roar) — Just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Saint Leo University hosted their first annual “Luck of the Lion” on March 11th, 2021 on their campus.

This event was formed by faculty and staff on campus wanting to bring the St. Patrick’s Day holiday to life while the parade and other festivals were canceled due to the pandemic. One of the key organizers, Brian Bailey, has worked at Saint Leo for two years in the Admission Department as the Assist Director of Admission.

“It was kind of a brain child of myself and senior director Chase, we were planning to do something with the pandemic being in full effect now,” said Bailey.

They wanted to celebrate last year leading into the parade but, due to the pandemic everything was canceled. This year they decided to bring spirit and notoriety to Saint Leo University Campus with the “Luck of the Lion” event but, still being able to social distant with partnering with Domino’s Pizza, Ben & Jerry Ice Cream, Amerigroup, and Horizon Staffing.

At the “Luck of the Lion” celebration the first 100 guest enjoyed free Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, free large Domino’s pizza, and chance win prizes from Amerigroup or Horizon Staffing.

“Hopefully we’re starting a new tradition in Savannah or especially here with Saint Leo for St. Patrick Day,” said Bailey.

Bailey hopes to keep the tradition going on for Saint Leo to make it bigger and better each year during the St. Patrick holiday.

