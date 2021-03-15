Relaxed restaurant restrictions bring sigh of relief to many

National-World

UNION COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — In a few weeks, restaurants will be able to seat more people.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the state is lifting some of the restrictions on restaurants. Starting April 4, dining capacity will be raised to 75%. Restaurants may also serve alcohol without the purchase of food, a restriction that has been in place since last summer. There will no longer be a curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables.

Some restaurant employees tell Newswatch 16 the biggest takeaway from Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement is the relaxed restrictions on alcohol.

Matty’s Sportshouse and Grill near Lewisburg is typically a popular spot for people to gather and watch sports. But like most other restaurants, the past year has been hard.

“The fact that you can sit at the bar again and have a drink without having to order a meal, from what I understand, is awesome,” said Sherry Smith at Matty’s Sportshouse and Grill.

The governor cited a decline in COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations as reasons for easing restrictions.

Giuseppe Mazzamuto owns Original Italian pizza in Mifflinburg. He is happy restrictions are easing, but he is still frustrated.

“What’s the point of waiting? It’s hurting us small businesses,” Mazzamuto said. “75 percent would be a lot better. I mean, 100 percent would be the perfect thing to have, but at this point, we’ll take whatever we can get. We’re a small business. We want to be in business. We don’t want to shut our doors.”

Even though restrictions are easing, requirements like mask-wearing and social distancing are still in effect.

