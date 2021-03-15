Woman seen coughing on Uber driver in viral video turns herself into police

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A woman seen coughing on and verbally attacking a San Francisco Uber driver in a viral video is now in custody, according to city jail records.

ABC7’s Dion Lim broke the news Sunday night that 24-year-old Arna Kimiai turned herself in to SFPD.

She faces charges of first degree robbery, battery on a transit employee and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Her bond is set at $75,000.

A court date has not yet been set, according to the jail record.

In video of the incident, driver Subhakar Khadka says, “she started taunting me, cursing me, questioning me about being a man. The ladies were even talking about shooting me, calling their cousins to shoot me. They were making fun of my race.”

All this, he says, because he asked that she put on a mask, and pulled over to cancel their ride when she refused.

At one point in the video, Kimiai is seen trying to take Khadka’s cell phone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.