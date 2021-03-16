Hometown hero Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored with bronze statue in Brooklyn

National-World

A larger-than-life bronze statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is on display in her hometown of Brooklyn.

The 7-foot-tall, 650-pound statue was unveiled last week at City Point Brooklyn, a mixed-use development about a half mile away from the Brooklyn Bridge.

It was created by Australian artists Gillie and Marc, who got Ginsburg’s approval for the statue before she died in September 2020 from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

“We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg’s distinguished likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality. The final statue, reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner,” the artists said in a statement.

The statue is open to the public, but reservations are required.

In the statue, Ginsburg stands on two steps, which the artists said represent her climb to reach the US Supreme Court.

Ginsburg became only the second female associate justice on the Supreme Court when then-President Bill Clinton appointed her in 1993. She served on the court for 27 years.

Monday would have been Ginsburg’s 88th birthday and city officials renamed the Brooklyn Municipal Building, which houses many city offices, the Justice Ginsburg Municipal Building in her honor.

“Today we honor a true daughter of Brooklyn: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “Justice Ginsburg fought for justice and equality her entire life. May her memory, and this building, inspire generations of New Yorkers to stand up, speak out and make our country a better place for all who call it home.”

At the ceremony, de Blasio said that the building would be a “living memorial” to Ginsburg where city workers would continue her legacy.

Earlier this month, congressional Democrats introduced a bill to create a monument to Ginsburg on Capitol Hill.