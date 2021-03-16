Touched by story, artist paints man a portrait of his late service dog Roxy

National-World

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — These days, local stories in western North Carolina spread quickly across the country through the web, and you never know who they might touch and inspire. One Maryland man’s special delivery reminds us of the big hearts in a world that’s increasingly smaller.

Five-hundred miles away, artist Jason Swain saw our News 13 story about the death of Roxy, the PTSD Service Dog, back in December.

The pit bull that had become a social media darling died several months after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I sort of read the story that you’ve done, and I’ve sort of got a soft spot for service dogs,” Swain explained.

After seeing our story and getting a creative spark, he started painting a portrait of Roxy.

Swain’s painted many vets and heroic pets with striking detail. Once complete, he gives them away to loved ones as a gesture of appreciation.

One of his first pieces captured Australian soldier Darren Smith and his bomb detection dog Herbie. Both were killed in an I-E-D explosion in Afghanistan.

Roxy was the latest subject under somber circumstances.

“It’s really amazing that he has this ability and that he actually uses it for a good reason,” Justin Tucker, an Army veteran and Roxy’s owner, said.

“So, I thought, ‘You know what, it’s well worth the road trip to deliver it personally,'” Swain said, just before making the trek to give Tucker the portrait.

They agreed to meet at the Waynesville Skate Park, where Tucker often trains his service dog Reaper.

For veterans like him, a dog can be both a friend and a lifesaver.

“I wanted to have a service dog myself,” he said.

While his mind is now focused on training Reaper — a Belgian shepherd — Tucker still grieves the loss of Roxy.

“Everywhere we go, Roxy’s always there with me. It’s hard to accept the fact that she’s gone,” Tucker said.

“Roxy crossed the rainbow bridge on December 18,” he said.

“It’s hard. I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard,” said Tucker. “Roxy was the best thing to ever happen to me.”

In 2018, she was a winner in the service dog category at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. More importantly, she helped Justin through difficult times.

“If it wasn’t for Roxy, I probably wouldn’t be alive today, unfortunately, with PTSD and combat-related injuries,” he said.

Since the dog’s death, there’s been an outpouring of support and, yes, art. Earlier this month, DJ Artistic Designs of Tampa sent him a canvas in memory of Roxy.

Now, it was time to see the result of what Swain created. He spent three weeks working on Roxy’s painting, keeping Tucker updated by messaging him on social media.

“I’m nervous, I’m nervous to see how it turns out,” said Tucker, watching Swain pull up in his truck after hundreds of miles on the road.

“Hello mate, good to meet you,” Swain said. “Thank you for your service.”

The portrait was covered by paper, which Tucker pulled back with excitement.

“Whoa!” he exclaimed.

It was almost like reuniting with a dear friend.

When they first unwrapped the piece, it was upside down. That seems ironic since losing Roxy turned Justin’s world upside down.

Suddenly, things looked right side up again.

“Oh… wow! That is awesome,” Tucker said, taking it all in.

“I paint a lot of service dogs, and I saw your story and thought, you know what, that’s a worthy trip,” Swain explained.

“You got Roxy’s brindle in there!” Tucker pointed out.

“It was fun to paint,” Swain told him.

“I’m shaking, this is so awesome, sir,” said Tucker.

“Just to see my buddy one more time; see Roxy one more time. Though it might be in a picture, it’s forever there,” Tucker added.

The oil painting is based on a photograph taken just two months before she died.

“Roxy was going downhill, and this is one of her last good moments,” Tucker recalled.

The grieving process is different for everyone. The gift from a stranger gives Tucker the picture of love, loyalty, and legacy.

“I want her to be remembered for all the good things that she’s done for her breed,” Tucker said. “It’s forever there, and I’ll never forget Roxy.”

