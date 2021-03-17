Teacher’s rendition of Mr. Rogers theme song catches social media attention

National-World

PARKVILLE, Maryland (WJZ) — A Baltimore County teacher has gone viral with his rendition of the Mr. Rogers theme song.

Justin Pugh, a third-grade teacher at Parkville Elementary School, posted a video of the song on Instagram earlier this month.

“This is the way we start every day in our virtual classroom,” he wrote. “It’s the perfect way to start out in a positive way and to let the class know how good it is to see them.”

As of Tuesday, the video has more than 1,400 views.

