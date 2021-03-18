Collinsville boy’s drawing selected to be made into soft toy for IKEA

National-World

COLLINSVILLE, Illinois (KMOV) — A local 11-year-old is making history with IKEA!

Nick, a 5th grader in Collinsville, was one of over 66,000 children from around the world to submit a drawing for IKEA’s Soft Toy Drawing Competition. Out of all the entries, IKEA selected five unique drawings, including Nick’s, to be made into soft toys.

The drawing Nick submitted to IKEA.

Nick, who submitted a bird drawing, is the first winner from the United States since 2017. The boy told IKEA he would tell his bird, “You have been chosen to be a special plush for a special person. I would tell him to take care of the kids and be a great cuddler, and then the kids can feed him rocks.”

“To know that his drawing is gonna become a created product thats sold globally is just unreal,” said Nick’s mom.

A product Nick will soon be getting his hands on.

“Yeah, and I can’t wait to hug the death out of it,” said Nick.

Nick’s design will be part of the SAGOSKATT collection, which is made up of a range of limited-edition soft toys designed by kids for kids. The company donates 100% of the proceeds from the collection to local initiatives to promote children’s right to play.

