EPA relaunches climate change website previously modified by Trump administration

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday it has relaunched its climate change website as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

The digital reboot marks a shift from the Trump administration’s approach, in which several changes were made to various EPA websites. In many cases, climate change language was stripped from them. At the time, the Trump administration’s EPA said language was being updated to “reflect the approach of new leadership.”

J.P. Freire, the EPA’s former associate administrator for public affairs, said in April 2017 the agency wanted “to eliminate confusion by removing outdated language first and making room to discuss how we’re protecting the environment and human health by partnering with states and working within the law.”

In Thursday’s announcement, the EPA touted the revamped website as part of the Biden administration’s commitment to “action on climate change and restoring science.”

“For the first time in four years, EPA now has a webpage to guide the public to a range of information, including greenhouse gas emissions data, climate change impacts, scientific reports, and existing climate programs within EPA and across the federal government,” the agency announced.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan also weighed in on the new website, saying in a statement: “Climate facts are back on EPA’s website where they should be.”

“Considering the urgency of this crisis, it’s critical that Americans have access to information and resources so that we can all play a role in protecting our environment, our health, and vulnerable communities,” he said. “Trustworthy, science-based information is at the foundation of strong, achievable solutions.”

The environmental agency noted this is a first step towards relaunching the full website, and that additional information on climate data, scientific reports and government programs will be added “in the weeks and months to come.”