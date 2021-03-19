High school three-sport star back on the field after two ACL tears in same knee

National-World

TIGARD, Oregon (KPTV) — In this Senior Spotlight, FOX 12 went to Tigard High School to highlight a leader in the classroom and on the field who took the long path back to play.

It’s been 867 days between Spencer Kuffel’s last game in week seven of sophomore year to the long-awaited kickoff of his pandemic-delayed Tigard High School senior football season.

“I was a little nervous at the beginning but once I just stepped out on the field, that was pretty much it,” Kuffel said.

Not holding anything back, Kuffel starred for the Tigers in Oregon City, recording three interceptions and an 85-yard pick six in Tigard’s Three Rivers League victory.

“I didn’t really feel I held back at all. I had a knee brace on, that is a little more comforting,” Kuffel said.

The Tiger has a remarkable comeback tale, shredding his same knee twice just nine months apart.

“Minimum is six months, most doctors say one year is where your chance of re-injury drops,” he said.

Those two non-contact injuries had Kuffel at an athletic crossroads.

“Right after that second tear, I was on the fence about whether or not I was going to play football again or not, just because two ACL tears in the same sport, same knee, but I missed it too much to sit out,” said Kuffel.

He certainly won’t miss Friday’s long-awaited first home game at Tigard High School against West Linn.

“Hopefully we can make it a good game for them,” Kuffel said. “It may be possibly the last one.”

This is a special season to collect memories and game film.

“My dream is to play Division I somewhere, whether that is walking on or whatever it will be. That is definitely my dream, but at this point I just want to play somewhere and make up for what I’ve missed,” Kuffel said.

After COVID-19 wiped out the track season last spring, Kuffel won’t be missing another meet and hopes to hoop it one last time before graduation as a three-sport standout with a 4.0 GPA.

