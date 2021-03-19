Video shows what led up to undercover officer’s beating during protest

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — The video shot by undercover St. Louis Police Detective Luther Hall the night he said he was beaten by three St. Louis officers was released Thursday.

The video starts with showing people running in downtown St. Louis while shouting is heard. When Hall stops to walk, a man approaches him and says, “Hey cameraman. C’mon cameraman. Hey, turn the camera towards me. I got this police chasing me and I ain’t even doing nothing, you heard me. Point the camera to them,” at which point Hall turns the camera to show a police cruiser with flashing lights and police sirens are heard. “I ain’t even doing nothing. You heard me? It’s crazy bro,” the man continues. “C’mon walk with me.”

The two men continue walking outside of the St. Louis Public Library. As they descend the steps from outside of the building onto the sidewalk, the camera begins to shake, and glimpse of a someone in tactical gear holding a baton can be seen as shouts of “get on the ground” are heard. Shouts of “hands out” and “let me see your hands” are heard as the video goes black.

In emotional testimony Thursday, St. Louis Police Detective Luther Hall detailed an assault by fellow St. Louis officers that left him covered in blood and reportedly unable to eat solid food for weeks after those officers mistakenly took him for a protester. Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers and accused of beating him during protests following the acquittal of former officer Jason Stockley in 2017.

