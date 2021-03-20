6 lions found dead from ‘possible poisoning’ in Ugandan national park

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — Six lions were found dead due to possible poisoning in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda on Friday, according to officials.

The bodies were found missing several body parts and surrounded by eight dead vultures, indicating the lions may have been poisoned, Bashir Hangi, communications manager for the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), said in a statement on Saturday.

Because of the body parts missing, the UWA said they couldn’t rule out illegal wildlife trafficking.

Hangi said that he is “saddened” by the deaths and the UWA “strongly condemns” illegal wildlife hunting.

A team of investigators is on the ground and collaborating with police in Kanungu district, the statement said.

“It does not only impact negatively on our tourism as a country, but also revenue generation, which supports conservation and community work in our protected areas,” Hangi added.

This is not the first incident involving lions at Queen Elizabeth National Park. In April 2018, a pride of 11 lions, which consisted of three adults and eight cubs, were killed, with poisoning being the likely cause of death, according to a statementby the Uganda Wildlife Authority from 2018 addressing the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca