Parents charged after infant’s death in Monroe County

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MONROE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — A set of parents and a third person were arrested and charged with endangering a child’s welfare after a 2-month old baby was found dead in an apartment at Pinehurst Rentals in Barrett Township near Canadensis.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police were called to the apartment building around 4 p.m. on Friday.

“I just can’t imagine people around, or people who know them or were in the vicinity didn’t recognize something for the sake of the child. They don’t deserve that,” said Susan Price from Paradise Township.

Police say the mother, 29-year-old Amanda Green, originally from Delaware, and the person who called 911, Tony Kristiansen, discovered the baby dead.

That’s when police say they were called, but only after Kristiansen cleaned the apartment of drugs.

Green and Kristiansen told police they didn’t know when the baby died and that the child’s father, Lamont Bacchus, had left the scene before finding the child.

Parents in the community can’t imagine something like this happening to their children.

“I have a 3-year-old at home, and the fact that somebody can do that to their child is disgusting. They should be in jail,” said Amanda Tranfue of Cresco.

Others are using the incident to spread awareness about reporting suspicious activity.

“I think it’s a travesty, and I feel like especially since I work for a school district,” Price said. “I think it should apply to everyone, whether you work for a school or you don’t, see something, say something.”

Detectives revealed that there was at least an hour and a half delay in calling for any medical assistance for the infant.

Police say Kristiansen had also delivered ten bags of heroin to Green and Bacchus.

All three were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal conspiracy, including other misdemeanors.

They will sit in jail at Monroe County Correctional Center until their arraignment.

An autopsy for the baby is scheduled for Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.