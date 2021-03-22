Firearm disguised as Nerf gun seized during search warrant

National-World

CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — North Carolina authorities confiscated something unusual while executing a search warrant recently.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple agencies conducted a search at a residence on Old Catawba Road on March 17 after investigators had gathered evidence of narcotics possession at the location.

During the search, officials seized a number of items including cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, approximately $2,300 and twenty firearms consisting of pistols, rifles and shotguns.

The sheriff’s office says one of the weapons, in particular, stood out from the rest. They say a “converted Glock model 19 pistol with a fifty round drum magazine had been altered to resemble a toy Nerf gun.”

“Firearms of this type, while not illegal to possess, are concerning to law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “Firearms, in general, are commonly seized in conjunction with searches were felony amounts of narcotics are present.”

Officials say as a result of the search, Damien Alonzo Burch, 35, of Catawba, was arrested and charged with felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession of mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The sheriff’s office says Burch was issued a $20,000 unsecured bond and had a first appearance in Catawba County District Court on March 18.

