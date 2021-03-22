Search and rescue teams locate woman, dogs lost on trail

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CENTERVILLE, Utah (KSL) — A woman is safe Sunday after she was trapped overnight on the Parrish Creek Trail with two dogs.

The woman was extracted from the mountain about 10:25 a.m. by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, a live Facebook video shows.

A Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team member said the woman was located by 8:30 a.m. Crews were “actively warming” her, he said.

Both the woman’s dogs were located as well; they will leave the canyon on the ground with the rescue teams. “They’re all doing good,” he said, “just really cold. She went down in an area where there were no trails.”

The video says the woman began her hike on Saturday afternoon before becoming lost.

Overnight temperatures dipped below freezing in the area, with light snowfall.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.