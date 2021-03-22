‘What are the chances?’ Bride, groom lose ring in Lake Tahoe, scuba diver comes to the rescue

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

TAHOE, California (KOVR) — A wedding ring fumble ended with a successful water rescue in Lake Tahoe.

It started at the pier on Sugar Pine Beach. A scenic and celebratory moment for Andrew and Marlee Kent on a cold afternoon in Lake Tahoe.

They took their vows and shed some tears, just seconds before the scenic moment turned surreal.

When it came time to exchange rings, the groom fumbled. Andrew accidentally dropped Marlee’s ring through a gap in the pier.

“Honestly, I thought, this can’t be happening. Like that didn’t just happen,” Marlee said. Andrew added, “Like what are the chances?”

On their hands and knees, a couple in love could see their ring in the clear Tahoe water.

“My first thought was like how deep is it, how cold is it?” Andrew said.

The pastor convinced them not to jump for it. So the couple asked for help through a Tahoe scuba diving Facebook group.

Outdoor adventurer Phill Abernathy answered the call.

“The water was 41 degrees, dry suit was needed,” Phill said.

Phill took the plunge, hoping the current didn’t move the ring far.

“We start to move some of the little rocks out of the way and obviously as we start to move them some silt starts to form,” he said.

Phill found the ring tucked away in some rocks and even had to fight off a crawdad to get it. Phil rose to the surface and the ring was back home with the happy couple.

“I’m so thankful to have my ring back but either way it’s a great story to tell our kids one day,” Marlee said.

Marlee and Kent are from Vancouver, Wash., and said they travel to Lake Tahoe frequently. They said the next time they go out on that pier, they’ll have their rings on.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.