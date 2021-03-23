Some parents might have to watch kids play from their cars

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — When youth sports games kick off next month, many spectators might be forced to watch from their cars or even wait there until the games are over.

“It is going to be a challenge no doubt especially in youth sports because we rely on parents to get their kids to and from training and to and from games,” said Gloria Faber, director of the New Mexico Youth Soccer Association. “It is going to look different, but I am very excited and I think we can do this safely.”

When Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last week that youth sports can start playing, it came with several restrictions

All players will have to wear masks when they play, parents will have to sign a COVID-19 code of conduct agreeing that their kids will follow safety guidelines, coaches will have to get tested every 30 days, and spectators will be limited based on what COVID-19 restrictions are in place for that county.

That means some kids might only be allowed to have one parent cheering them on.

“Being the contact sport that football is, a lot of people want to watch their kid play the game,” said Bill Blair, director of the local Young American Football League. “They want to watch their kids and if they are not allowed to bring grandma, grandpa because of the COVID issue and uncles and aunts, I think they will be ok with just a smaller family unit combine to watch.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.