Police suspect foul play after 8-year-old boy killed in possible drowning at hotel

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A mother and her boyfriend are being questioned after an 8-year-old child was pronounced dead in a possible drowning.

There are still a lot of questions about what exactly led up to the possible drowning that happened at the Quality Inn and Suites off the West Beltway.

Paramedics responded to a drowning call around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found an 8-year-old boy in the bathtub in a room on the second floor of the hotel.

Paramedics began CPR and transported the boy to Texas Children’s Hospital in Katy where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s biological mother and her boyfriend were in the room when officers arrived and were questioned. Investigators believe that foul play was involved and believe there is evidence of child abuse.

“We believe this to be domestic violence related and we are investigating this now with our homicide division,” Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge with the Houston Police Department said. “We suspect foul play.”

No charges had been filed in the case, but updates are expected later Wednesday.

