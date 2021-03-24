Sheriff’s office welcomes 3 new K-9 units, thanks to local $43K grant

National-World

RUTHERFORDTON, North Carolina (WLOS) — Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that it recently welcomed three new K-9 units to its force.

On October 12, 2020, the Timken Foundation of Canton, Ohio, awarded the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office a $43,500 grant to purchase three K-9s.

Timken Shiloh plant manager, Jamey Scott, Timken Shiloh plant manager in Rutherfordton, presented the check to the sheriff’s office.

K-9s Kilo, Dabo and Koda were acquired and trained at Astro Kennels in Greenville, S.C., and all three dogs will be turning 2 years old this year. They join RCSO’s other K-9, Jango.

Kilo and Dabo are Malinois and Koda is a German Shepherd.

Kilo (handler Cpl. Wilmer Chavez-Perez), Dabo (handler Dep. Cody McIntyre) and Koda (handler Sgt. Frank Lancaster) have graduated and are on active duty as of Feb. 1.

These three new K-9’s replace the three K-9’s which have been retired from active duty.

“I appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Timken Company in providing funding which allows the Sheriff’s Office the ability to acquire (3) canines, to better serve the citizens of Rutherford County,” said Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis.

