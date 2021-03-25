‘About 50 dogs may be in there’ – Nephew says after woman called for medical help & deputies found numerous animals in home

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BELTON, South Carolina (WHNS) — Deputies said they were called to a home on Big Creek Road in Belton on Wednesday afternoon after EMS notified them of multiple animals inside a home. EMS was called to the home for a woman in need of medical assistance and found the animals.

The woman was taken to the hospital and both deputies and officials with Anderson County PAWs went to Big Creek Road to investigate.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office does not know the woman’s condition or how she was injured.

Larry Stone, the nephew of the 85-year-old woman who lives at the home, said he had heard that there may be as many as 50 dogs being kept on the property and inside the home.

Stone said the dogs did not cause the injuries to the homeowner and she was expected to recover.

Animal Control workers with protective clothing began entering the home around 6 p.m. to begin removing the animals after deputies obtained a warrant.

25 dogs, all chihuahuas, were counted as of 6:45 p.m. The dogs could be seen roaming outside while officials waited for the warrant, which allowed them to begin collecting the animals.

PAWS and the sheriff’s office said 9 dogs were taken from the home Wednesday evening and brought in for examination and treatment if necessary.

Dr. Kim Sanders with Anderson County PAWs said, “The animals don’t appear to be in terrible shape, it’s more of the living conditions — there are definitely some with fleas, hair loss…. there’s one that’s missing part of a paw, there’s one that looks like it had an old eye… most of those appear to be fairly healthy.”

Officials said they will return on Thursday for the rest of the animals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.