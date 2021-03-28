Long-time workers and families bid aloha to Love’s Bakery

National-World

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — It’s a bittersweet day for Michael Ko – he walked through the aisles of the Love’s Bakery thrift store on Middle Street and pointed to the last batch of the fresh bread that helped raise his family for more than 36 years.

“Lot of good memories of making new friends,” Ko said. “We’re gonna miss a lot of our fellow workers and a lot of our customers too. But maybe it’s good time to take a break.”

After more than 170 years, Love’s Bakery will close its doors for good on Wednesday.

Love’s was founded by a Scottish Australian immigrant in 1851 – it stood the test of time, survived many ownership changes, the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom, two world wars and even a flu pandemic. But it couldn’t beat the coronavirus.

“A lot of people is struggling right now. And they’re not shopping as much. And the restaurants are shutting down. So it took a toll. But it’s part of the new age we live in. It’s unexpected, but we just got to deal with it,” Ko said.

Dennis Pang visited the store on Saturday. He retired from Love’s in 2006 after more than three decades, first in the plant and later in sales.

“I came here to buy something to keep the memory of my bakery, evidently everything is sold out,” Pang said.

Ko’s family made one final visit to the factory.

“It was really a part of my life,” said daughter Seryna Ko. “Literally, my entire life growing up. It’s sad to see it go.”

For Seryna, dad is Love’s, from the iconic truck to his tasty creations.

“Seeing every Love’s Bakery delivery truck just to catch a glimpse to see if that’s my dad,” she said. “Grilled cheese sandwiches, tuna sandwiches, egg salad sandwiches, Twinkies and the cupcakes. All the free bread you would bring home. I would just call dad and you would bring it home.”

So much love in a loaf of bread.

Aloha, Love’s – you’ll be missed.

