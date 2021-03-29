Covid adviser for Gov. Hogan, says he believes virus ‘escaped’ from lab in Wuhan

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WJZ) — Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who currently serves as a COVID-19 adviser for Gov. Larry Hogan, said recently he believes the virus originated inside a lab in Wuhan, China and “escaped.”

“If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan,” Dr. Redfield told CNN on Friday. “That’s my own feelings. And only opinion. I’m allowed to have opinions now.”

Some Maryland lawmakers reacted to Dr. Redfield’s comment.

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones said: “I would hope that the Administration would focus on getting shots in people’s arms and our economy reopened – not spreading conspiracy theories that fuel hate.”

Mike Ricci, a spokesperson for Gov. Hogan, issued the following statement:

“As Dr. Redfield said, this is his personal opinion. When or where the pandemic started has no bearing on how we are dealing with it now, which is our focus.”

Dr. Redfield said his comments are, “my own feelings” and “only my opinion.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.