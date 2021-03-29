Thousands lose power in New Hampshire because of gusty winds

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Wind gusts topping 40-45 mph caused thousands of power outages in New Hampshire on Monday.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for all of New Hampshire.

Winds toppled trees and/or power lines in many communities, including Allenstown, Bradford, Chichester, Franklin, Gilmanton, Holderness, Hopkinton, Merrimack, Moultonborough, New Boston, New Hampton, Pelham, Rollinsford and Sanbornton.

Police are warning people to watch out for repair crews.

In Goffstown, winds knocked a tree through a fence and on top of a house on Haig Road.

In addition, dismissal will happen at the normal time but take longer than usual at Henniker Community School, Center Woods Elementary and Center Woods Upper Elementary in SAU 24 after power lines were knocked down on some school buses. Parents who change their dismissal plans are asked by the superintendent to update those plans in the pickup patrol site.

POWER OUTAGE INFORMATION

If the power goes out, you are encouraged to call your electricity provider.

If you see downed power lines, call 911. Assume they are still live wires and do not touch them or drive over them. If a line falls on your car, stay in the car until emergency crews arrive.

People are also urged to stay at least 35 feet away from downed lines and anything they fell on.

GENERATOR SAFETY

Residents should only use a generator that has been properly connected to house wiring by a professional.

Generators should be run outside and at least 10 feet away from a building, with the exhaust facing away from the house.

Improperly installed or running generators can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Anyone who suspects carbon monoxide — which is odorless, tasteless and invisible — in a home or building is urged to leave immediately and call 911 before calling the state poison center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.