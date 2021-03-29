Warriors’ Stephen Curry looks back on childhood Burger King days as he stars in new commercials

National-World

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is no stranger to the camera.

The “Splash Brother” has done it all on the basketball court. His success on the court and his easy-going personality make him an obvious fit to partner with numerous companies and endorsements.

Lately, you’ve likely seen Curry’s newest line of commercials with CarMax.

A set of four different commercials have been released over the past few months, highlighting Steph’s comedic and acting skills. In one CarMax ad, the commercial addressed the common mispronunciation of his first name, Stephen.

“Having a little fun with something that’s been a problem since I was a kid having my name mispronounced even to this day,” said Curry. “So, still working on it.”

I first asked Stephen Curry about his new line of CarMax Commercials in February, and after he released some outtakes from those CarMax commercials, a follow-up was in line.

I asked Steph if he had grown since a series of Burger King commercials in the 1990’s, in which he had several lines with his father Dell and brother Seth alongside.

“Yeah my lines have picked up tremendously, so that’s big,” Curry said laughing.

Be on the lookout for Steph’s latest CarMax commercial with Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer and current Seattle Storm star Sue Bird.

