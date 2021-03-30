3 teens arrested in mall shooting that injured a child

National-World

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Cobb County Police arrested 3 men who they say shot a child and another person outside Cumberland Mall March 23.

Karanji Reese, 18, Jokava Harris, 19, and Desean Powell, 19 were all charged with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm.

Of the three teens, Harris, who was already on parole, faces the most severe charges. He is charged wit reckless conduct, felony counts of marijuana possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to his arrest warrant.

Harris, remains in jail pending a bond hearing.

Investigators cleared the scene around 9 p.m. after having the parking lot in front of Buffalo Wild Wings blocked off for hours, where police found two victims shot. A child shot in the leg, another shot in the foot.

Video obtained by CBS46 shows one of the victims. In the roughly 30-second clip, a young boy is sitting on the curb, bleeding, with a look of panic on his face. Someone next to him is seen applying pressure to his wounded leg.

“C’mon man, a little kid,” questioned the witness recording the video.

Cobb County Police said the 3 teens were shooting at each other.

In the aftermath, the child and another person were injured while two suspect cars took off.

The motive remains unclear but a restaurant employee told CBS46 there appeared to be a verbal dispute among men in the parking lot.

CBS46 watched a white car get towed from the scene.

The shooting happened sometime around 6 o’clock when the mall had plenty of people both inside and outside of it. Fortunately, police reported no other injuries.

A Cobb County spokesperson told CBS46, the agency cannot confirm at this time why or how this all started.

