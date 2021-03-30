A cinematic sport: Fencing instructor takes his lessons outdoors

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — While swordplay has been around for thousands of years, a certified instructor at arms in Milwaukee is giving this ancient sport a pandemic-era twist.

On CBS 58 Sunday Morning Brendan Cullerton joined Sean Newton outside Discovery World on the Milwaukee Lakefront to see what attracts participants and onlookers to their cinematic sport.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.