Central Tennessee braces for more weather misery after weekend flooding killed 7 people and caused widespread damage

National-World

After enduring widespread flooding — that killed seven people, knocked out power to thousands and damaged homes and businesses — Central Tennessee is bracing for more potentially devastating rainfall.

Over 2.5 million people across the region are under flood warnings through Thursday evening, according to CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy.

Nashville and most of Central Tennessee could receive one to two inches of rainfall, which will only exacerbate the ongoing flooding issues in the region’s creeks and rivers, Guy said.

Nashville witnessed its second-highest ever two-day rainfall toll over the weekend. And while the water has started to recede in some areas, many already inundated rivers and creeks could flood again give the extra rainfall predicted.

“This forecast amount is usually manageable and little reason for concern,” the National Weather Service Nashville said on Twitter Monday night. “However, with recent rainfall, 1-2 inches may cause runoff/localized flooding in flood-prone areas.”

Seven killed across Tennessee in flooding

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Monday night it was monitoring river gauge reports in case it needed to respond to more flooding.

Boil water notices have been issued in multiple counties and cities and the agency said 68 people had to take shelter in eight hotels statewide after the storm.

TEMA said it was still assessing damages and several roadways remained closed because of high water.

The flooding claimed the lives of seven people, according to the agency, with five people dead in Davidson County, one person dead in Cheatham County and another dead in Hawkins County.

Edwin Hogan, Director of Cheatham County Emergency Management, said a man drove through barricades on a flooded road in Ashland and was found dead outside his vehicle by the fire department, CNN affiliate WZTV reported.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Donna Adams, 61, of Surgoinsville was driving when her car was swept downstream under a bridge in Hawkins County, according to CNN affiliate WCBY. The affiliate said Adams was found approximately 20 yards from her vehicle.

Two of the victims in Nashville were identified Sunday as men in their 60’s and 70’s whose cars were swept up in the fast-moving waters.

MNPD Urban Search and rescue officers recovered Garry Cole, 70, of South Nashville, deceased from a vehicle that was submerged in a creek Sunday morning, a tweet from MNPD said Sunday night.

Douglas Hammond, 65, was found dead on the Nashboro golf course Sunday, MNPD said in a tweet.

“Hammond was swept away by floodwaters after getting out of his car that had become stuck on Flintlock Ct.,” police said.

A third victim, who was found dead in a homeless encampment was identified by MNPD Monday as 64-year-old Fredrick Richards, age 64. A female in her 40’s who was found at the same site has not yet been identified to the public as police try to locate and notify her family, MNPD said on Twitter.

Information on the fifth death in Davidson County was not available.