Correctional officer arrested for having sex with an inmate

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

EAST LYME, Connecticut (WFSB) — A correctional officer was arrested for sexually assaulting an inmate, according to state police.

Troopers announced the arrest of 38-year-old Wesley Applegate on Tuesday.

Applegate was charged with second-degree sexual assault when he was taken into custody in Wethersfield on Monday.

The incident happened at the York Correctional Institute in East Lyme and was first reported back in Nov. 2020.

A complaint said Applegate had sex with a female inmate.

A witness reportedly saw Applegate and the inmate in the officers mess hall, where she was supposed to be doing some cleaning.

The inmate told investigators during an interview that the sex was consensual.

Applegate denied what happened; however, investigators said they had collected evidence.

An arrest warrant was applied for and granted.

Applegate is on administrative leave.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.