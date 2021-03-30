Family wants answers after murder

National-World

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV) — The family of a man in Aiea shot and killed over the weekend is looking for answers.

Malakai Maumalanga’s brother calls it a tragic ending.

Sione Maumalanga says his brother spent a year in jail as a young adult for his involvement in a “Drive By” shooting. But after he was released, he earned his Masters Degree in social work and completely turned his life around. For the past 15 years, “Molo” did outreach for Adult Friends with high-risk youth.

His coworker Mckay “Mac” Schwenke told KITV4 Maumalanga touched the lives of hundreds and was “able to connect with kids in a way like very people could.”

All Honolulu Police is saying on Monday is the shooting does not appear to be random and no arrests have been made.

