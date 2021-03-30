Over-the-Rhine restaurant has adult happy meals with booze, candy

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — An Over-the-Rhine restaurant and bar is offering adult happy meals to go, complete with alcohol and candy.

Dunlap Cafe is offering a carry-out box just for adults. It includes an entree with a side of fries, along with boozy drinks, Twizzlers and a koozie.

Entree options include cheeseburgers, chicken tenders or a fried chicken sandwich.

There are several alcohol options to go along with your entree and fries, the restaurant says. Box options include:

Working Class Box: Comes with a pop, cause you’re on the clock, but like fun ($6).

Super Basic Box: Comes with your choice of Naturdays, Hamms, PBR, Hudy Delight, Little Kings or Miller High Life ($7)

Basic Basic Box: Comes with your choice of: Bud Light, Budweiser, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Modelo or Mich Ultra ($8)

Soccer Mom Seltzer Box: Comes with your choice of: White Claw or Truly, add a shot of Tito’s for $3 ($8)

Basic Craft Box: Comes with your choice of: Rhinegeist Truth, Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest, Rhinegeist Zango, Taft’s Gavel Banger, Braxton Tropic Flare, Narragansett Lager, 50W Doom Pedal, Downeast Cider ($9)

Extra Crafty Box: Comes with your choice of: KY Bourbon Barrel, Founder’s Breakfast Stout, 50W Punch You in the EyePA or Krombacher Pilsner ($10)

Pouch of Fun: Comes with a cocktail ($12)

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.