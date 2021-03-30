Owners of world’s largest truck stop donate $10M to Hawkeye football

National-World

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — The couple who owns the World’s Largest Truck Stop in eastern Iowa is behind a big gift.

Will and Renee Moon have donated $10 million to fund the University of Iowa football program and other athletic projects.

Part of the donation will fund the head football coaching position forever.

“Obviously, I hope it helps the program, but the program, to me, is not just about winning the games. What I’ve been impressed with over the years is the quality of coaches and the student-athletes. Whenever we have had occasion to meet a Hawkeye student-athlete, current or former, I’ve always been impressed with how thoughtful they are—certainly much more than I was at that age. Everybody wants to support when things are going good; it’s easier to do that. But in more difficult times, that’s the time you really need to step up. And it won’t be difficult forever,” Will Moon said.

“Coach Ferentz and Mary Ferentz are both just wonderful people. It’s an honor to be able to help them continue the job they’ve been doing. We don’t need our name to be out there; we’re doing this because we enjoy the Hawkeye football program, and we are doing it for them. When we can do ‘Back in Black’ again, I want to be there,” Renee Moon said.

The couple has been a donor to Iowa Athletics for more than two decades.

