Police in Boulder have put the names of the 10 grocery store shooting victims on their patrol cars

National-World

Police in Boulder, Colorado, are paying tribute to 10 people who lost their lives in last week’s shooting at a grocery store in the city.

The Boulder Police Department announced Tuesday that it has put the names of those who died in the shooting on decals on its vehicles. The victims included a Boulder police officer.

The patrol cars now carry a rectangular decal, reading, “Always in our hearts” and “In loving memory of those lost to the Boulder shooting March 22, 2021.”

The 10 victims’ names are listed on the decal.

The victims were: Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; store manager Rikki Olds, 25; store employee Denny Stong, 20; store employee Teri Leiker, 51; Neven Stanisic, 23; Tralona “Lonna” Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is also taking part in the tribute, according to a tweet from Boulder police.

Suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa allegedly opened fire outside and inside the King Soopers store on March 22. Following a gunfire exchange with police, Alissa was arrested after he surrendered in the store that afternoon.

He has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and one charge of attempted murder, the district attorney’s office said.