Man remains positive after losing home, apartment in back-to-back fires

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Several people have been displaced after an apartment fire damaged 18 units and sent a woman to a hospital Monday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

A deaf man escaped the fire near Northwest Fourth Street and Robert S. Kerr Avenue, as well as another fire less than one month ago. The man, Billy Ford, is staying at the 21C Hotel after losing his home earlier this month and apartment on Monday.

He said it was the smell that caught his attention Monday. But when he looked out the window, he thought someone was smoking a cigarette.

That was until someone told him to touch the wall. He then felt the heat and got out as quickly as possible.

Ford remains in good spirits, saying he’s just glad to be alive.

“You’ve got to remain positive. And, you know, I got out. I was fleeing for my life, and I want to live. And that’s that positivity of getting away from what’s dangerous and being able to get out, knowing and trusting your instincts,” Ford said. “I’m so thankful. I have feet. I can walk, and I’m walking around. And, yeah, I had some cuts and scrapes from walking through stuff, and I was tired. But, man, I feel thankful I’m alive.”

