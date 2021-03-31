Man sentenced for 10 years after transporting 32 kilograms of meth

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SARALAND, Alabama (WALA) — Jose Alberto Seguy, 24, of Brownsville, Texas, was sentenced today for his participation in the transportation of approximately 32 kilograms of methamphetamine ice and five kilograms of heroin from Texas to Atlanta, Georgia during January of 2020.

Seguy pled guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking felony in May of 2020.

According to documents filed, Seguy was the passenger in a truck stopped northbound on I-65 on January 9, 2020 by the Saraland Police Department.

Seguy told officers he had a pistol in the car but no valid permit to carry it. A drug dog alerted on the rear of the truck for the presence of narcotics.

A search of the truck revealed three large fire extinguishers and two vehicle batteries which appeared to have after-market seams and welds.

Inside one of the batteries officers found five kilograms of heroin, and inside the fire extinguishers, officers found approximately 30 kilograms of methamphetamine.

United States District Court Judge William H. Steele imposed a ten-year sentence in Seguy’s case this morning, consisting of 60 months on each charge, to run consecutive to each other. Judge Steele also ordered that Seguy would serve a five-year term of supervised release when he is released from custody.

Seguy was also ordered to pay a mandatory special assessment of $200. No fine was imposed. The judge further entered a forfeiture order as to the firearm used in the commission of the crime.

The case was investigated by the Saraland Police Department, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.