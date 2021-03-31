‘No required human interaction’: Checkout free stores open at TD Garden

National-World

BOSTON (WBZ) — There are now two stores at the TD Garden where you can walk in, pick up something and then walk back out. The MRKT stores use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology.

Customers use their credit cards to get inside and the technology detects when items are taken or returned from shelves and a virtual cart keeps track of it all.

When shoppers leave the store with their items, they’re automatically charged.

“It’s very fast, it’s frictionless, it’s checkout free. No required human interaction,” said Tim Townsell, General Manager of Sportsservice. “They can choose from literally dozens of snack options and even more beverage options.”

There are employees inside the store if a customer needs help. The MRKT stores are on levels 4 and 7 of the TD Garden.

