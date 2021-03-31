Retired nurses get nursing certification back to help with COVID vaccination

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — We all know that expression; all hands on deck. In the most urgent times, we all have to pitch in and do what we can. Now, two women share a story about their calling and a big decision they just made.

“There was something about walking on that hall that morning, meeting her, I knew we were going to be friends,” said Clara Maurer.

It was 40 years ago at Saint Thomas West, two nurses met; Clara and Rhonda Hancock.

“We’re a duo!” laughed Clara. “Lucy and Ethel! She’s Lucy. She is kinda on the crazy side, but then I am too.”

At the very core of the friendship is a similar calling.

“It’s all I ever wanted to do,” said Rhonda.

“It’s just in us to want to help people,” added Clara.

That want never went away for either of them, not even after retirement a few years ago. Then came COVID, changing so much about everyday life.

“I was in shock,” said Rhonda. “We have to get this under control. We can’t lose any more people.”

Clara called Rhonda, and they agreed. It was time to take on the long process of getting their nursing licenses back.

“I put my uniform on and looked in the mirror and thought, ‘yeah, I remember her,'” said Rhonda.

At Vanderbilt Medical Center, Clara and Rhonda are kind voices, part of a large team vaccinating people.

“They’ve lived in fear for a year, and they’ve been wanting this vaccine,” said Clara.

After 40 years, the duo’s still working together. Lucy and Ethel.

