Barber facing $9K in fines from State Board of Barber Examiners

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OWOSSO, Michigan (WNEM) — An Owosso barber is preparing for another legal battle after keeping his business open during the pandemic.

“They can’t come in and take my livelihood. And that’s what they’re trying to do,” said Karl Manke, Owosso barber.

He won his first fight in October when prosecutors dropped misdemeanor charges against him for reopening his shop in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders. The orders were deemed unconstitutional by the State Supreme Court.

Now, the 78-year-old is facing thousands of dollars in fines for multiple violations, including cutting hair during a protest at the Capitol.

Manke finds the $9,000 in fines from the State Board of Barber Examiners amusing.

“It’s kind of crazy right now. It’s really kind of silly,” Manke said.

Manke said he would rather get locked up than to pay up.

“I’ll go to jail if I have to. I’m not paying any of those ridiculous fines,” Manke said.

Just like before when he refused to close his doors, Manke is receiving support from all over.

“I’ve had phone calls in the last two days. I’ve had phone calls from all over the country. People are supporting me. They’re cheering me on,” he said.

Manke is appealing the thousands in fines.

“Oh, it’ll be fought. It’ll be fought in circuit court in Shiawassee County. I’ll fight this thing right to the end,” Manke said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.