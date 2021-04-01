New protections could be coming for LGBTQ community in North Carolina

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — New protections could be a reality for members of the LGBTQ community in North Carolina.

This week, a group of state legislators filed a package of bills that includes a full repeal of House Bill 2. The push comes five years after the controversial bathroom bill, which restricted transgender access to public bathrooms, was first passed.

The package also included a bill that would put a statewide nondiscrimination law into place.

Advocates with the Campaign for Southern Equality said they’ve been working on this legislation for years.

“We’re not asking North Carolina to lead the progressive charge. We’re simply asking North Carolina to catch up,” Campaign for Southern Equality’s Allison Scott said.

Advocates also said the bills are just the start to improving protections for LGBTQ people, like other states have done.

Other bills in the package aim to ban conversion therapy and outlaw the gay-transgender panic defense. Currently, that legal loophole can be used if someone attacks or even kills a gay or transgender person.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.