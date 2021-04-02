Major League Baseball has postponed the rest of the Mets-Nationals series due to Covid-19

National-World

The two remaining games of the Washington Nationals’ season-opening series with the New York Mets have been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns with the Nationals, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

The games, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park, have been postponed, MLB said, a day after the postponement of the two teams’ season-opening game on Thursday.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that one unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19 and four teammates and a staff member must quarantine after they were identified as having close contact with the player.

Per MLB’s health and safety protocols for the 2021 season, the player who tested positive will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, receive appropriate care and monitoring from the club medical staff. Additionally, he will need to be cleared by the joint Covid-19 committee and the team physician following a mandatory cardiac evaluation and a determination that the individual no longer presents a risk of infection to others.

No make up dates for the postponed games were given Friday, and MLB says it will provide scheduling updates as they become available.

Opening day for the 2021 MLB season was Thursday, with certain safety guidelines for fans and the league encouraging players to get vaccinated.