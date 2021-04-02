MLB opening day can boost your mood, psychologist Scott Bea says

National-World

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — MLB Opening Day can apparently boost your mood. Psychologist Scott Bea of the Cleveland Clinic says Opening Day can be a boost after a long winter.

It’s a social phenomenon.

“There’s this duel optimism, right, that the weather is going to get better and maybe my team will make it to the World Series,” Bea said. “We can live with those fantasies coinciding for a little bit and that probably does give folks that love baseball a big boost.”

Bea says fan camaraderie can help lift their moods as they bond with one another.

