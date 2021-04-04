Virginia Beach police ask for the public’s help after a triple shooting

National-World

A triple shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, left one person dead and two others injured Saturday night, police said.

A caller reported gunfire in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive around 10 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found three people were shot.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two victims had life-threatening injuries and were rushed to a hospital, police said.

Police said there was no suspect information available. Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact Virginia Beach Crime Solvers.

Shooting follows a recent police-involved death

The triple shooting happened just over a week after a chaotic series of events in Virginia Beach that left two people dead and eight injured.

On March 26, a Virginia Beach police officer shot and killed 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, a cousin of singer Pharrell Williams.

Police said the officer, who has yet to be identified, and another officer told homicide detectives that Lynch had a handgun when he was shot.

The weapon was recovered, and a witness said Lynch had the gun earlier in the evening, police said.

But the incident wasn’t recorded by the officer who fired the fatal shots.

“The officer was wearing a bodycam, but for unknown reasons at this point in time, it was not activated,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said last weekend. “I do not have the answers that the community is looking for in regards to this death right now.”

A bystander was among those killed last weekend

The other person killed during a series of shootings on March 26 was Deshayla Harris.

Harris, 28, was one of the stars of season 17 of “Bad Girls Club” on the Oxygen network, according to a spokesperson for NBCUniversal.

Police said Harris was a bystander at the scene of one of the shootings.