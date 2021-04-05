MLK Jr.’s loved ones speak out against new voting law

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — In commemoration of the 53rd Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination, a wreath laying ceremony was held on Easter Sunday.

They took this opportunity to discuss and condemn Georgia’s new voting law.

“This is always a difficult day for our family,” said Dr. Bernice King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter.

Family, friends, and community members came to the reflecting pool at the King Center for a wreath laying ceremony Sunday afternoon.

“He made such an enormous contribution to our nation,” King added, “I feel that it’s tragic, 53 years after my father’s assassination, that we are still dealing with access to the ballots and voting rights,” King said.

She said her father risked his life, along with many others in the Civil Rights movement, for racial equality — including voting rights — and says it’s unfortunate we’re still dealing with this today.

“If those laws were in place, we would have a different President right now, so people have to think, do we want to go back? Or do we want to keep going forward?” added King.

Others in attendance shared the same sentiment:

“It’s terrible, and we just need to keep praying about that so we can get change,” said Dianna Middleton.

King added that they will continue to encourage and put pressure on corporate America to get involved and use their influence…just as Major League Baseball did by relocating the All-Star Game from Georgia.

Dr. Bernice king left us with one question about the whole situation:

“What is the motive here? Is this really politics and trying to get back in office? Or doing the right thing?” King asked.

