Rally raises awareness about acts of anti-Semitism

STORRS, Connecticut (WFSB) — A rally was held at the University of Connecticut Monday afternoon following recent acts of anti-Semitism reported on campus.

In a letter to the UConn community, President Tom Katsouleas said there have been several incidents of hateful conduct and speech reported recently.

The letter said among the incident was anti-Semitic graffiti found on a building near Hillel, and “deeply offensive comments directed at members of the LGBTQ community, among others.”

“Our disappointment is matched only by our concern: Any such attack on students, faculty, or staff members is totally unacceptable and has no place at this University,” the letter said.

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified at this point.

A rally was held Monday afternoon in an effort to condemn these acts and raise awareness.

University officials also outlined the resources that are available to students who may need them.

On Monday, a statement from UConn spokesperson said “The University condemns these acts of anti-Semitism in the strongest of terms, and shares the anger and disgust expressed by members of our community. UConn Police and others are actively investigating the incidents, and the University has been reaching out to offer support to affected students, employees and organizations, including at UConn Hillel.”

